Special stamps mark centenary of Cork artist Patrick Scott

28 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An Post have issued a stunning collectible piece of miniature artwork to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Patrick Scott HRHA. Designed by Oonagh Young, the piece is made up of two €3 stamps depicting Patrick Scott’s ‘Meditation 28’, and also features the ‘Gold Painting 21’, which is presented as a piece of artwork linking the two stamps. The collectible piece is wrapped in a premium grey card folder and sealed with an attractive gold seal.

This limited edition miniature artwork will retail at €7 from anpost.com/Patrickscott and the GPO Dublin.

Patrick Scott HRHA was an Irish artist renowned for his geometric gold leaf paintings. Born in Kilbrittain, Co Cork in 1921, Scott trained as an architect and painted in his spare time. In the 1940s he painted décor for the Gate Theatre in Dublin and also painted tapestries and carpets. In 1960 he became a full time artist and that same year was a winner of a National Prize at the Guggenheim International Award.

Scott’s work has been exhibited around the world. His work features in many public and private collections including The Museum of Modern Art, New York; Gulf Oil Corporation, Pittsburgh; Hugh Lane Municipal Gallery, Dublin; Ulster Museum, Belfast and the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin.

Scott represented Ireland at the Venice Biennale in 1960 and is an honorary member of the Royal Hibernian Academy of Art. He is recognised as one of the first advocates of pure abstraction in Irish art and a major contributor of modernist design in Ireland and elected a Saoi of Aosdána in 2007.