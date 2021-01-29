New operator for Café Bar at Triskel Arts Centre in Cork City Centre #ThingsToDoInCork #LifeAfterCOVID

29 January 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Triskel are delighted to announce that Brook Foods won the tender to run their popular and vibrant Café Bar (previously Scrypt Café Bar). The facility encompasses the café and external courtyard and is intended to provide catering services to patrons, artists and tenants as well as servicing cinema, concerts and meetings.

“Brook Foods are a Cork-based national Food Service and Catering Group.” said Frankie Whelehan, Chair of Triskel’s Board. “The Organisation founded and led by Kieran Callinan will prove an excellent Operator for our Cafe and Food Service Outlet at Triskel Arts Centre – we are delighted to work in partnership with Brook Foods in the years ahead.”

Kieran Callinan, Managing Director with Brook Foods, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the iconic café at Triskel Christchurch. It is very exciting to be part of this amazing centre right in the heart of Cork City. We look forward to working with the team to create a warm, friendly café, providing a great food offering that will support local and become a much loved meeting place for all our customers.”

Triskel and Brook Foods are eager to welcome customers to the café soon and are working together to plan for the reopening once it is safe to do so. Expect more exciting announcements in the near future.

What is the Triskel?

Triskel Arts Centre is a vibrant cultural HUB in the heart of Cork City and has been in operation for 42 years. The main auditorium, Triskel Christchurch, is a multidisciplinary space housed in a fully refurbished neoclassical Georgian Church. This state of the art venue which launched in 2011 is programmed with a rich bill of live music – with a focus on Classical and Jazz concerts, cultural cinema and literary events. Triskel runs a second contemporary art room Triskel Gallery Space. Unique in Ireland, Theatre Development Centre is the only fulltime operation dedicated to the development of theatre, this is managed by Corcadorca Theatre Company. Cork Traveller Women’s Network relocated their Headquarters to Triskel in 2018 and yoga and dance studio The Collective Cork took up residence in May 2019.