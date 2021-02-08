’tis freezin’ in Cork like

8 February 2021

By Tom Collins

A Met Éireann Weather Advisory is currently in place for Ireland with temperatures forecasted in low single figures by day and sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night, resulting in possible hazardous conditions on roads and paths.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team attended Met Éireann weather briefings on Friday last and again this morning. These meetings will take place daily this week while the current snow and ice risk prevails.

There is potential for snowfall each day this week, with significant snowfall from Wednesday night into Thursday and the likelihood of accumulations of snow everywhere in Cork County and especially on higher ground. Met Eireann are currently advising of the potential for accumulations in excess of 10cm in the south of the country.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor weather conditions on an ongoing basis throughout the week and will undertake salting as necessary. The Council’s snow ploughs are on standby and will be deployed if required.

Drivers should exercise caution, especially near the coast as high onshore wind speeds combined with snowfall could lead to hazardous driving conditions. Pedestrians are asked to take extra care using footpaths.

Irish Water have appealed to homes and businesses to take steps to prepare for freezing weather. People with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied should check for leaks, whilst adhering to public health regulations and advice and to turn off water where it is not required. In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.

Cork County Council can be contacted during working hours (Monday to Friday 09.00 to 17.00) or via the Council’s emergency number (021) 4800048 outside of these hours.

The Council’s Covid-19 Community Support Programme continues to be available to assist those in need with non-medical, non-health related issues. FREEPHONE 1800 805 819 daily from 9:00am to 5:00pm, text 085 8709010 or email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie if you or anyone you know requires assistance.

Updates will be provided on Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie and social media channels @Corkcoco

For updated weather information, see www.met.ie