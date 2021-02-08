Improvements on the way for Lehenaghbeg/Lehenaghmore Road #Togher

8 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Today Cork City Council approved Part 8 planning proposals for the Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme

The progress has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cremin who said

This is a vitally important step forward. Now the focus is on ensuring we get funding for this scheme.

“The community in Lehenaghmore & Lehenaghbeg have suffered for far too long without connectivity. It is appalling that residents in this area who are only a short distance from shops and amenities, cannot walk there because there are no footpaths or safe pedestrian access.

This is far from the end of the process – a project will need funding which will be its own battle and campaign.

There are elements of the scheme which we have raised concerns about, including at certain junctions, and I hope that measures can be taken to improve safety here, such as at junction with Forge Hill, crossing road to stay on footpath, and seeking to resolve the issue of water connections.

This is an important step, and I look forward to working with Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD and others to ensure we get this project funded. I understand he will be raising the Lehenaghmore project with the NTA at a meeting tomorrow.