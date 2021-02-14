PROPERTY: 2-storey house in West Cork for €75,000 includes a Civil war memorial

14 February 2021

By Tom Collins

A charming, two-storey house in the picturesque West Cork village of Drimoleague is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction on February 18.

The 80 sq mts property is an end of terrace, two-bedroom residence conveniently positioned in the centre of the village.

The house features an attractive exterior which incorporates a stone front façade, while sections of exposed stone walls also feature internally throughout the living accommodation.

While the property is in need of upgrading, it has an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €75,000. It has plenty of character and potential and in the right hands, could be a very comfortable home.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall/living room and kitchen on the ground floor while the first floor features two bedrooms and the main family bathroom.

The property is on the village’s Main Street opposite the local pharmacy and post office.

At the gable end of the property, and included in the folio, is a memorial to John Hourihane, an active volunteer during several incidents in the War of Independence, including the famous Kilmichael ambush in 1920.

He died in action during the Civil War in Bantry in 1922.

Drimoleague is in the heart of West Cork, 13km from Skibbereen and Dunmanway, 16km from Bantry and 73km from Cork City via the R585.

It is the starting point for one of the five Pilgrim Paths of Ireland, St Finbar’s Pilgrim Path, which ends 35-kilometers away in Gougane Barra.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the February 18 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.