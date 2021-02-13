Rebel County Punter Toasts €15,010 EuroMillions Triumph Three Numbers Conquer 1,500/1 Odds

13 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A punter in Co. Cork got their weekend off to a flying start with a stunning Lotto coup using just three lucky numbers.

The luck was shining on the anonymous customer when they placed a €10 bet on their online BoyleSports account on numbers 7, 30 and 32 all to come out in the EuroMillions main draw on Friday evening.

It didn’t take long for their optimism to pay off as all three numbers were revealed and the odds of 1,500/1 were smashed.

The run of numbers meant the customer was able to log back into their account to see a cool total of €15,010 added to their balance to start the weekend off in style.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Congratulations to one of our Cork customers who only needed three lucky lotto numbers to pocket €15,010. Well done to them for taking on the odds and we hope they enjoy the winnings!”