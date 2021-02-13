PROPERTY: An Industrial unit 10 mins from #CorkCity for only €60,000? #Togher

13 February 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A modern, light industrial commercial unit only 10 minutes from Cork city centre, is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction on February 18.

The unit is in Lee Park Sitecast Industrial Estate, Pouladuff, Togher, and comes with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €60,000.

The 79 sq mts property has an apex height of 7.7m and an eaves height of 5.3m. It is fitted with a roller shutter door (3.1m X 3.2m) and three-phase power. Internally, the unit is open plan with a W.C.

The Lee Park development is both secure and exclusive and enjoys ample parking within the Sitecast Industrial Estate.

It is a well-established commercial location and benefits from profile and excellent access to the City Centre, the South Ring Road network and Cork Airport.

Commercial rates on the property are approximately €1,350 per annum while management fees are €350.00 per annum.

Adjoining occupiers in the area include O’Leary’s Auto Protection, DEM Weighing Systems, Robert McGowan and Son, Egan Safety Solutions, Casey’s Furniture Distribution Warehouse and Smurfit Kappa.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the February 18 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.