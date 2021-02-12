The Concert Hall being transformed into a COVID19 vaccination centre #NewPriorities

12 February 2021

By Elaine Murphy

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin today viewed ongoing work to transform part of Cork City Hall into a HSE Covid-19 vaccination centre for the public.

The HSE will establish a number of vaccination centres for the general public across Cork in the coming weeks and months, including this centre at City Hall. It’s important to note that these centres will not become operational until the availability of vaccines increases.

As the operation of large-scale vaccination clinics for the general public is a considerable undertaking, work has started to make sure that the centres will be ready as soon as vaccine supply is available. In Cork and Kerry, the vaccination centres will be established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin today visited the vaccination centre at City Hall and viewed the ongoing preparations to prepare a vaccination centre, including the installation of 30 vaccination booths and a post-vaccination observation area. When fully operational, there will be 30 vaccination booths at City Hall, with the capability to operate seven days a week, delivering up to 2,400 vaccinations a day.

In a statement the HSE said: