West Cork business award named in honour of Lord David Puttman @NetIrlWestCork

20 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland West Cork’s online event on February 22nd marks the launch of their 2021 awards.

Keynote speaker for the evening, Lord Puttnam, knows the value of awards having recently launched ‘The Puttnam Award’, in collaboration with Fastnet Film Festival. Lord Puttnam is also a person who has embraced enormous change in his career and was appointed Ireland’s Digital Champion in 2012, a role he held until 2017, during which he contributed to the development and implementation of the Irish Government’s National Digital Strategy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Network Ireland West Cork President Katherine O’Sullivan said “We are honoured that Lord Puttman will speak at our next event. He has a depth of expertise and knowledge in many fields and will impart interesting insights on those attending. Recipient of many awards himself, he understands the relevance of not only winning awards but also the value of participating in the award process.”

A panel of speakers will also feature on the night. Individuals who have engaged with awards in various ways will speak about the benefits that awards can bring to you and your business. The panel includes Vicki Crean – AIB’s Manager of Service & Sales for the Cork Local Market, Claire Lehane – HR Consultant and owner of CL HR Consultancy, John O’Connell – Co-founder and director of West Cork Distillers. Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing and Vice President and Awards Officer at Network Ireland West Cork will MC the event. Branch president Katherine added “We are delighted to welcome such a knowledgeable panel of speakers, who together with Lord Puttman are hugely supportive of our theme for 2021, Embracing change, we believe it is critical to embrace change in order to progress.”

Network Ireland West Cork’s February event will take place online on 22nd February at 8pm and is free for Network Ireland members, a small fee is applicable for non-members, all are welcome. Tickets for this amazing event can be booked on Eventbrite.ie, search Awarding Change hosted by Network Ireland West Cork.

For details on how to join the network, visit https://networkireland.ie/west-cork/ or follow their social media platforms @NetIrlWestCork.