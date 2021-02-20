Corks’ best nature walks (which hopefully will be within your 5K zone)

20 February 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

REPUBLIC OF WORK, which is an innovation campus based on the South Mall, Cork City has compiled a list of Cork’s very best nature walks suggested by their members. It seems the only thing we all have in common these days is that we get out for a long walk on weekends and that’s okay. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of Corks’ best nature walks which hopefully will be within your 5km zone. So, get those walking/running shoes on and get out and get active!

● Carrigaline-to-Crosshaven Greenway

Carrigaline-to-Crosshaven is a fabulous 5km path that runs along the beautiful inlet of Cork Harbour. Home to dozens of little boats and ships you’ll hardly notice the 5K route while taking in such amazing views. In Crosshaven itself you’ll be sure to find some quaint coffee shops for a takeaway coffee for the journey back.

● Kinsale to Charles Fort Coastal Walk

This is a 5.5km route situated along the coast, giving you amazing views of the coastline. Make sure to wrap up though it could be windy!

● Gougane Barra Forest park

If you’re lucky enough to have this spectacular walk within your 5k then you’re extremely lucky indeed! Between breathtaking views and 6 walking trails to choose from in the forest park, you’re spoiled for choice. The trails vary from beginner to experienced which is great if you want to challenge yourself. Kid-friendly why not make a day of it and pack a picnic!

● Blackrock Castle Loop

This 8km loop will take you from Blackrock Castle to Mahon. This is a mainly flat walk so if you’re not into inclines this is a perfect walk for you or with the family. With pretty scenery along the way, you can’t go wrong really!

● Garryduff Woods

Near Douglas, this 4km loop is perfect to bring the kids as you’re sure to spot some wildlife along the way. A very small portion is steep so it’s perfect for tiring the little ones out!

● Ballincollig Gunpowder trails

At 5km you’re not only getting your steps in but also learning some history along the way too! With a combination of both paved and forest paths, you’ll meander through scenic parks and forest and along by the River Lee… sounds idyllic, doesn’t it?

● Blarney Castle Loop

Though the castle is closed there’s nothing stopping you enjoying the gardens and its surroundings. You have about 10km worth of steps to get in which is perfect for a weekend jaunt or to meet up socially distant with a friend!

● The Lough

This 1km loop is a firm favourite with adults and children. Keep the kiddies occupied by feeding the ducks and learning all about the species of birds, fish and bats (yes bats!) that live in the Lough. You also have a playground at your fingertips, now you can’t get more convenient than that! A little tip, the ducks and swans love salad leaves so if you have any to spare I’m sure they’ll love you for it.