Cork City Council to launch Women’s Caucus & announces new documentary on ‘Cork Women in the 1920s’, this International Women’s Day

7 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork will launch Cork City Council’s new Women’s Caucus in a social media video campaign which will run throughout International Women’s Day, next Monday, March 8.

The Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus has been set up to increase women’s engagement and representation in local politics.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: “This suite of photomontage-style videos, created by videographer and photographer, Clare Keogh, will explore what inspired our female city councillors to enter politics, the challenges they face as female representatives and what changes they believe must be taken to ensure local democracy is more representative, inclusive and diverse”.

“The videos really highlight the motivations and challenges facing women politicians so please watch and share so that awareness around these issues and our new Women’s Caucus is amplified at a local, national and international level,” he said.

Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus Chair, Cllr Mary Rose Desmond said: “The formation of Cork City Council’s Women’s Caucus is a positive development which will see us, as a group across the political divide, working together to encourage women to get involved in local politics. We look forward to the opportunity to engage with you in highlighting the need for more female representation and indeed working with you to remove the barriers holding women back from achieving their full potential.”

Furthermore next Monday, a teaser trailer will be hitting Cork City Council social media feeds on a documentary that Cork City Council and St Peters Church North Main Street are producing in the coming months, as part of Cork City Council’s 2021 Centenary commemorations.

Directed by Wombat Media and titled “Engagement & Endurance: Cork City Women in the 1920s”, this documentary will focus on themes of loss, political engagement and social justice.

“The women to be featured in the documentary were among the forgotten and unsung heroines of Irish history and their story deserves to be told. The documentary will be completed later this year but I am asking if you could watch and share the social media teaser on Monday,” said the Lord Mayor.

Cork City Council’s Corporate Plan 2019-2024 is aligned closely with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and gender equality lies at the very heart of these.