SOCCER: Cork City FC are sign Jonas Häkkinen

7 March 2021

By Tom Collins

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Jonas Häkkinen

The Finnish Under 21 international joins the club after spending two years in Finland, playing last season with FC Haka, and he told CorkCityFC.ie: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club, and looking forward to getting started. I spoke to Colin a couple of weeks ago and he explained his plans for the club for me. I’m really excited about the coming season and can’t wait to get into training with my team mates.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed confirmation of Häkkinen’s signing, saying: “We are very pleased to get Jonas in. He has good experience already at a decent level in Finland and, once we became aware he was available, we were keen to bring him to the club. I am confident he will be a good addition to our group and we are looking forward to getting him in to training.”