Cork trainee mechanics get access to electric / hybrid car to learn on

17 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Motor Technology course students train with brand-new Hybrid Electric Training Vehicle which is valued at almost €30,000.

Apprenticeship students on St. John’s Central College Motor Technology Pre-Apprenticeship course are among the first in the country to have access to a brand-new Hybrid Electric Training Vehicle which is valued at almost €30,000.

Governed by Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB), St. John’s Central College is located in the heart of the city and boasts an extensive range of full and part time programmes in areas such as Applied Sciences, Art & Design, Information Technology, Pre-Apprenticeships and much more.

The addition of this new Hybrid Electric Training Vehicle to the Motor Technology pre-apprenticeship programme means that students on the course will be even more up to date with the latest in hybrid and electric vehicle motor technology, giving them a chance to be ahead of the game in this field and amongst their peers.

Students will be educated on some of the unique systems and procedures in modern hybrid electric vehicles, as opposed to traditional design internal combustion engine vehicles. The Training Vehicle is equipped with simulated faults on the engine management system to show how to diagnose and take electrical measurements on sensors etc. which can all be done from a dedicated box inside the vehicle.

Principal Paula McCarthy welcomed this new addition to the Motor Technology Pre-Apprenticeship “We are thrilled to have such a fantastic resource available to our students here in St. John’s Central College. The ever-increasing number of hybrid electric vehicles on our roads means that ultimately they will require repair / bodywork etc. and our students will be well educated and have gained practical experience in dealing with the systems, thanks to our new training vehicle.”

Speaking in relation to access St. John’s Central College students have to this game-changing technology, Cork ETB Chief Executive Denis Leamy said “Cork ETB is hugely proud of the fact that our students are the first in Munster to have access to this state-of-the-art piece of technology. We know that this will be instrumental in the education and development of our Apprentices in their Motor Technology Career.”

“We will continue to strive to improve educational resources and facilities for our primary schools, post primary schools and our Further Education colleges across the city and county.

This investment reaffirms our commitment to providing staff, students and teachers with the best options possible for continued educational development and support and we look forward to receiving their feedback upon their return to their classrooms.” Mr. Leamy concluded.

For further information on the Motor Technology Pre-Apprenticeship including details on Core components and work experience, email motortechnology@stjohnscollege.ie. For more information on St. John’s Central College call 021 4255500, email info@stjohnscollege.ie or visit www.stjohnscollege.ie