VIDEO: Seachtaine na Gaeilge le Manchán Magan @ManchanMagan

17 March 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has created 3 short videos with well known author and broadcaster Manchán Magan.

Manchán Magan published the book ‘Thirty-Two Words for Fields’ in Autumn 2020. It explores the insights the language offers into the culture, heritage and psychology of Ireland. For Seachtain na Gaeilge Manchán presents some of his favourite words from the book. Enjoy.

Manchán Magan – Part 1



Manchán Magan – Part 2

Manchán Magan – Part 3 – Sea Tam words