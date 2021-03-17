VIDEO: Saint Patrick’s Day service from Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, #CorkCity

17 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Watch the service on Youtube

One of the highlights in the Cork, Cloyne and Ross (Church of Ireland) Diocesan Calendar is the annual Festival and Civic Service held each year in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral at the start of Saint Patrick’s Day. This is the second year that the Service cannot be held in person at the Cathedral and that Bishop Paul and Mrs Colton will not be able to welcome the Lord Mayor, the City Council, members of the Oireachtas, and representatives of civic life and voluntary work to their home afterwards, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Service has been recorded in parts and may be viewed on the Diocesan YouTube Channel. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, like Lords Mayor of Cork in previous years, will take part. You may prefer to watch the Service at its usual time of 9.15 a.m. but it will be available from 7 a.m. and will continue to be available throughout Saint Patrick’s Day and afterwards.