VIDEO: American TV Award for Cork film starring Adam King

18 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

The Cork Nativity which aired on RTÉ over the festival period has won a Wilbur Award in America for best short documentary, previous winners include Oprah Winfrey & Morgan Freedman. The award ceremony will take place virtually in April.

“It was a great surprise and it’s a great honour that our short film with a big heart has won a Wilbur award in the States. It is truly flattering to be amongst such distinguished names such as Oprah Winfrey and The New York Times.”

Derek Nagle, Producer, Bo Media.

Bo Media teamed up with RTÉ last Christmas to create a unique short film, celebrating the people and places of Cork in all their rich diversity. In The Cork Nativity , people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Gospel Nativity story, bringing the ancient words to life in a contemporary setting.

The five-minute film features some of the Rebel County’s best and brightest, including the inspirational Caitriona Twomey and her amazing team at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven’s RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and the fun-loving kids of the Rebel Wheelers. Another special contributor to the film is Toy Show star Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation on this year’s Late Late Toy Show with his wonderful personality, his virtual hugs and his passion for space exploration.

Some of the county’s best known landmarks are also featured in the film, including the Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the magical Christmas lights of Midleton.