Revenue seize counterfeit wine worth €302,000 in Cork

18 March 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

On Tuesday (16/03/2021), as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 24,750 litres of counterfeit wine at the Tivoli Container Terminal in Cork following the search of an unaccompanied container that had originated from the Netherlands. The counterfeit alcohol has an estimated retail value of almost €302,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €161,500.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.