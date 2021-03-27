Here’s where you can get the new Limited edition Ballymaloe burger @ballymaloefoods @Coqbull_Cork

27 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe Foods has teamed up with award-winning restaurant CoqBull to create a limited-edition burger. The burger will be available in CoqBull restaurants in Cork and Limerick.

A team of chefs at CoqBull has produced a rotisserie pulled chicken and beef burger topped with Ballymaloe Fiery Relish, Dubliner Cheddar Cheese, crispy tobacco onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Sarah Collins, Marketing Manager for Ballymaloe Foods: “Supporting local is key for us at Ballymaloe Foods. We take great pride in sourcing good-quality Irish ingredients and we love to see our products being used in creative ways by other local businesses. The last year has been extremely tough for the restaurant and foodservice industry, however we have seen the resilience of Irish companies and we’re looking to the future with more hope.”

Mags O’Connor from CoqBull says, “CoqBull are delighted to partner with Ballymaloe Foods and use their delicious Fiery Relish in our new ‘Ballymaloe Fiery CoqBull Burger’. We always look to source locally where possible and to support other Irish businesses. It’s very tough times with the current restrictions which is why it’s more important than ever to support local.”

The Ballymaloe Fiery CoqBull burger is now available. You can order at the door, by phone, or click and collect at www.coqbull.com

CoqBull Cork is a chicken and burger concept located at French Church Street, Cork City, Limerick City and Castletroy.