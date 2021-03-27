VIDEO: City Centre mural on side of building remembers Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney

27 March 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh and the Lady Mayoress Stephanie, at the Middle Parish Community Association Mural created by artist Peter Martin on Grattan Street, commemorating the wedding of former Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Terence MacSwiney and his wife Muriel funded by Cork City Council’s Commemoration Fund. The closing date for Cork Commemoration Fund 2021 is Monday 29th March 2021. Visit www.corkcity.ie/lordmayor for further information.

Related video