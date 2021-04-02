@KilkennyDesign to sell products from Cork’s @KingsleyHotel

2 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A new partnership between The Kingsley and Kilkenny Design with an array of products now available from The Kingsley’s online boutique

A new and exciting partnership has just launched between The Kingsley and Ireland’s iconic Kilkenny Design, with The Kingsley introducing a range of products available to purchase from the hotel’s online boutique.

The Kingsley is delighted to announce this launch of a curated collection of Irish gifts, homeware and jewellery from Kilkenny Design. Renowned as the home to Irish craft and design for over 55 years, every gift from Kilkenny Design has a unique story, while supporting the dreams and creativity of local designers and makers from all over the country.

The Kilkenny collection at The Kingsley includes a wonderful selection of art from Cork-based artist Belinda Northcote, vibrant pottery from Paul Maloney, prints of Róisín O’Farrell’s atmospheric paintings, Erin Knitwear’s hand-knit Aran collection of cosy hats and a selection of luxury throws from Foxford. There is also a beautiful range of Irish jewellery available from world-renowned kinetic jewellery designer Alan Ardiff and West Cork-based Enibas, including their ‘Croí Alainn’ (beautiful heart) signature collection, beloved at home and abroad.

“Kilkenny Design is very pleased to partner with The Kingsley,” says Evelyn Moynihan, Commercial and Brand Director of Kilkenny Group. “It’s lovely to have the opportunity to showcase some of the country’s best design with this new partnership in Cork, and we’re looking forward to this being a fruitful collaboration for both the hotel and Kilkenny Design.” “We’re delighted to offer this curated collection from Kilkenny Design to our guests and customers,” says Finola Twomey, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Kingsley. “Whether online shoppers are looking for a gift for a loved one, or hotel guests are simply longing to take a piece of their holiday home, they’ll be sure to find something in this unique offering from Kilkenny Design at The Kingsley.”

The Larder at The Kingsley is the sweet little shop at the hotel selling all kinds of artisan produce, including homemade treats made in-house alongside goods from some of Cork and the country’s finest producers. As well as the new curated collection of Kilkenny Design products, The Larder at The Kingsley has a wide array of housemade jams, pesto, relishes, macarons and boxes of delectable homemade cakes and pastries, along with takeaway Irish cheeseboard and charcuterie boxes and a wide range of local and Irish-made goodies too. The Larder will reopen once the hotel is open.

To see the full range of Kilkenny Design products available from The Kingsley online boutique see https://shop.thekingsley.ie/collections/boutique