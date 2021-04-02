Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 2 April 2021 By Tom Collins tom@TheCork.ie The ILV Granuaile pictured off of Youghal harbour replacing the Blackball Ledge East Cardinal light buoy which was washed ashore at Whiting Bay, in Co. Waterford, on Sunday, 28th March, 2021.The is one of two navigational aids that are located at the entrance of Youghal harbour which helps marine traffic entering or leaving Youghal.The ILV Granuaile is a multifunctional vessel which can operate in difficult sea conditions. Fitted with Class I dynamic positioning linked to the satellite-based navigation system DGPS, the vessel’s primary function is to place and service our 150 offshore buoys, which warn mariners of the location of sand banks, reefs and other offshore hazards near shipping routes.Picture: John Hennessy PHOTOS: News Shipping buoy installed near Youghal #EastCork added by TheCork.ie on 2nd April, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
