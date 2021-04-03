POLITICS: Clonakilty #WestCork woman elected to Social Democrats National Executive

3 April 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Disability rights activist and former local election candidate for the Social Democrats, Evie Nevin, has won a seat on the Party’s National Executive.

Evie who lives in Clonakilty, was Vice Chair during the last term of the Executive, topped the polls during the Party’s internal elections and took a seat as an ordinary member.

Evie will serve on the Executive under new Chairperson, Síle Ní Dhubhghaill.

The Cork woman said of her election