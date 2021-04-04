Cork County Council “Spray Safe” Pesticide Awareness Campaign

4 April 2021

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is to launch a “Spray Safe” pesticide awareness campaign on Monday 5th April. The campaign seeks to engage with occasional users of pesticides, such as householders, gardeners, and small-scale farmers.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley commented, ‘When used responsibly, pesticides can have a value in controlling some vermin and in treating invasive species like Japanese Knotweed, however pesticides contain toxic ingredients that can pose a danger to humans, plants, animals, water quality, biodiversity and the wider environment. When it comes to using them, we should all stop and think before we spray”.

The most common types of pesticides in use are weed or bug killers and these come in many different forms, mixtures and packaging. The first question to ask is “Do I really need to use a pesticide?” Is what you are trying to control really a pest and if you decide it is, then consider alternative options to pesticides.

Senior Executive Scientist with Cork County Council’s Water Quality Team, Frank O’Flynn added, “With this campaign, we aim to provide people with the knowledge needed to make good decisions on pesticide use. This includes assessing whether you really need to use a pesticide at all. And if you do, to make sure to apply pesticides in a way that doesn’t cause harm to yourself, others or the environment.”

The campaign will offer helpful tips on the safe use, storage and disposal of pesticides and on best practice. Householders, gardeners, farmers, and all occasional pesticide users are encouraged to take the time to inform themselves fully on pesticide use.

For further information, follow the “Spray Safe” campaign on Cork County Council’s Environment Facebook Page @CorkCoCoEnviro