5G coverage extended to Riverstick, Belgooly, Waterfall, Douglas, Ballinhassig

11 April 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork sees further growth in eir’s 5G network

7th April 2021. eir, the principal provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland, today announced the further expansion of Ireland’s largest 5G network, which now reaches more than 57% of the Irish population and is now available in Riverstick, Belgooly, Waterfall, Douglas and Ballinhassig, Co Cork. This is in addition to 29 other areas in Cork already covered by eir’s 5G network including; Mallow, Fermoy, Carrigaline, Cobh, Cork City, Mitchelstown, Youghal, Passage West, Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Castlemartyr, Charleville, Blarney, Millstreet, Newmarket, Rathmore, Crosshaven, Ballingeary, Bandon, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Timoleague, Bantry, Allihies, Rafeen, Ballincollig, Oldcourt, Glanmire and Dunmanway.

eir is rapidly expanding its 5G footprint across all 26 counties and is committed to the advancement of the network nationally. eir’s 5G network now spans 268 towns and cities, across 904 sites. This 5G network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland.

eir, the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland, continues to roll out Ireland’s largest 5G network as part of its €1 billion capital investment programme.

eir’s 5G service is available to eir customers on a range of 5G compatible devices including the new Samsung Galaxy S21, the iPhone 12, the OPPO Reno 4Z 5G and many more.