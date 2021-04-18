2 new outdoor water-based activities Facility Centres for Claycastle #EastCork and Garrylucas #WestCork

18 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

22 new nationwide locations nationwide to be developed including

Claycastle, Youghal & Garrylucas Beach, near Garretstown

The significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months. This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand.

To meet this demand Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland are have announced major new investment worth €19million. The funding will be used to build world-class facility centres at 22 locations across the country where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction. (see full list in notes to editor).

In Cork, two locations at Claycastle, Youghal, and Garrylucas Beach, near Garrettstown, will be developed under this scheme, in partnership with Cork County Council. Each centre will provide hot shower, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.

They will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainability best practices such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’*.

This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing for the extension of the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.

A second phase is expected to commence in 2023 under Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth capital investment programme.

Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Mayor of the County of Cork said: