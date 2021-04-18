LIVE VIDEO DRAW: Winner announced of €330,000 3 bed Semi D in ‘Janeville’, Carrigaline, Co Cork – €100 raffle tickets raised money for Enable Ireland

18 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The winner of a new house in Janeville, Carrigaline, Co Cork has been announced. The raffle – which raised funds for Enable Ireland – revolved around punters buying a €100 ticket. It was widely reported in the run-up to Christmas 2020, and tickets were a popular present.

The draw took place on Friday April 16th 2021 at 6pm and was streamed on Facebook live (click here to watch).

The winners were:

1st Prize:

A 3 bedroom semi-detached showhouse, at 31 The Willows, Janeville, Carrigaline, Co. Cork valued at €330,000:

Winner: Priscilla Connolly, Ratoath, Co Meath

2nd Prize:

A Honda Civic car valued at €25,000

Winner : Kenneth O’Leary, Cork

A native of Fair Hill in Cork he went to school in the North Monastery and graduated as General Nurse in Cork University Hospital in 1993. He has been practising nursing in Ireland and overseas ever since, and is a recent postgraduate from Dublin City University. He and his wife, Edda Rae, are currently in the Philippines but will be returning to Cork shortly, and are very excited to collect their fantastic prize

3rd Prize:

€5,000 cash

Winner: Sinead Rose, Midleton, Co Cork





A post on the Enable Ireland Facebook page says “A huge congratulations to the winners of our Win A House Cork Raffle…. All winners will be contacted individually to verify their details. A huge thank you to all who entered and supported this draw. The funds raised will support our state of the art Children’s Services Centre in Cork for future generations of children and young people with disabilities. All three winning tickets were drawn by our sponsor Stephen McCarthy from Astra Construction. The independent auditor present at the draw was Mr. Niall May from RSM Ireland.”



Above: Promotional video showing the interior of the raffle house type

Carrigaline raffle is over, attention now turns to Crosshaven raffle for another charitable cause

If you didn’t win this Carrigaline House, you will be interested to learn that Crosshaven Tennis Club Fundraising Committee will be launching a similar raffle on 30th April 2021. They delayed their launch until after the Carrigaline House draw.

Their raffle called “Win a House Crosshaven” will be for a 3 bed Semi D, end of terrace in the O’Flynn Group Development of Drake’s Point, Crosshaven valued at €300,000. That housing development is adjacent to their club house. Their raffle will aim to sell 8,000 tickets at €100 per ticket, and their draw will take place on Sunday 31st October 2021.

The money raised will be used to alter and extend the clubhouse and will be “phase 1 of a 3 phase master plan which will enable the club to host a programme called ‘Enjoy Tennis’ an initiative for players with disabilities” The facility would also be used by existing members, local schools for tennis coaching, recreational and self-esteem programmes.