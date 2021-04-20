Ballymaloe Relish on a Pizza – ‘Meatball Maloe’ – now available at Dominos @BallymaloeR @BallymaloeFoods

20 April 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ballymaloe ‘Pepper’ Relish to its new Meatball Maloe pizza which hits menus across the country this week

Available in Ireland only, the Meatball Maloe combines two Irish household favourites, Domino’s fresh dough and quality ingredients with a delicious drizzle of Ballymaloe Pepper Relish.

A large Meatball Maloe on a Classic Crust has an RRP €20, though please note prices may vary slightly from store to store. It is available to order for a limited time.

The mouth-watering Meatball Maloe boasts a decadent dose of delicious pork meatballs, thinly sliced red onions, a pinch of Domino’s herbs and a hearty drizzle of the famed Ballymaloe Pepper Relish, on a bed of freshly hand-stretched dough, topped with Domino’s signature vine-ripened tomato sauce and a generous sprinkling of 100% mozzarella cheese. Ballymaloe Pepper Relish is a gently spiced tomato, chili, jalapeño, and red pepper relish, making it the perfect pairing for this meaty masterpiece. To complement the fresh dough, quality ingredients and Ballymaloe drizzle, each pizza is delivered with Domino’s iconic Garlic & Herb Dip.

Just in time to enjoy the mighty Meatball Maloe, Domino’s is launching a new value-packed deal. The Big Deal includes a large pizza, Garlic Pizza Bread, Potato Wedges and a 4 x cans of your favourite drink all for €24.

Josh Engleman, at Domino’s Ireland, said “

We often like to think outside the pizza box when it comes to new products and our innovation chefs had a ball whipping up a taste sensation for our Irish fans, so forget firing up the barbecue this summer! We relish the fact the Meatball Maloe truly is an iconic pairing.”

Donnacha Ryan, Sauce exert at Ballymaloe Foods said

“We are delighted to be partnering with Domino’s on the Meatball Maloe and bringing these 2 iconic brands together for the first time. We hope Domino’s fans will be equally as excited to see their favourite Irish relish topping off this delicious pizza.”

The Domino’s Meatball Maloe is available now to order online, through the Domino’s app or via your nearest store across the Republic of Ireland. For more information on your very best local deal and to find your nearest store visit www.dominos.ie