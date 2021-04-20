Corkman done good: Unnamed past student of North Mon donates to his former school via USA based charity

20 April 2021
By Mary Bermingham
The bursaries are supported by “a past pupil of the school” through the Boston, Mass based Irish Education Foundation

Tomorrow, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh, will launch a Bursary Scheme for the North Monastery Secondary School. The bursaries are supported by “a past pupil of the school” (name not yet public) through the Boston, Mass based Irish Education Foundation. The initiative will provide financial assistance each year to 4 students graduating to third level or to further education for the duration of their programme.

The scheme is to be known as the Centenary Bursary Scheme and follows a very successful commemorations programme in the school. In the turbulent year of 1920 three Lord Mayors were elected in Cork – Tomás MacCurtain, Terence McSwiney and Donal Óg Ó Callaghan – all three were past pupils of the North Monastery.

File photo: December 2020:
An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD, attended North Monastery Secondary School, where he launched the Commemoration Garden project, part of the school’s year-long programme to commemorate the historic events of 1920 and the important role played by the North Monastery. The project is supported by the Cork City Council Commemoration Fund 2020. The three Republican Lords Mayor of 1920, Tomás MacCurtain, Terence McSwiney and Donal Óg O’Callaghan, were all former pupils of the North Mon.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

The Bursary Scheme draws on the school’s rich history whilst providing valuable financial support for Leaving Certificate students furthering their education following graduation from the school.

“The Centenary Bursary Scheme will enable these students to develop their potential and to further their education beyond second level. It is a fitting legacy of the school’s commemorations programme and a recognition of the unique contribution that the school has made to the history of this City.”

said the Lord Mayor.

School Principal, Ms. Grace O’ Sullivan expressed her thanks to those who made the Bursary Scheme possible.

“The funding for the bursaries is extremely generous and in the difficult times we find ourselves the Scheme will provide important incentive and motivation for students. The school community is very thankful for the support of the Foundation.”

