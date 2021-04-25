South Cork Community Spirit Awards

25 April 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork International Hotel Launches Community Spirit Awards

The search is on for unsung heroes in Cork. A new award has been launched to honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community. “The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award” will see a group or individual chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year.

The awards are open to community groups and organisations in Cork from first-responders to community centres, victim support services to sports groups and those volunteering in the health and disability sectors.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “There are remarkable people within our community who selflessly give their time and talent to benefit others. We want to recognise these individuals and groups and highlight the phenomenal contributions they have made to all our lives. The last year has been challenging for everyone and that is why it is so important that we recognise those who go above and beyond for others.”

Awards coordinator, Sean O’Sullivan said: “These awards are a wonderful way to recognise the organisations in our locality and their volunteers. People have really pulled together this last year and gone above and beyond and we want to recognise that. It is very important for us to recognise the amazing people in our community.”

The award takes in a large geographical area in South Cork stretching from Rochestown, Douglas and Togher to Kinsale, Crosshaven and Passage West.

The judging panel will comprise a mixture of public and private sector representatives from the community.

Nominations are open now https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/

Categories Eligible for Nomination:

Community – Organisations that are community-based such as community centres, schools, church groups, neighbourhood groups etc.

Safety & Emergency Services – Organisations such as first responders, search and rescue, first aid, mountain rescue, Coast guard etc.

Social Work & Social Inclusion – Organisations covering a range of fields including homelessness, domestic violence, hospices, asylum seekers, victim support etc.

Sports & Recreation – Organisations such as sports clubs, recreation centres, leisure clubs/centres, hill walking groups, fitness, playgroups, dancing clubs, etc.

Animals & Environment – Organisations that are involved in working with animals in both a therapeutic and caring context, as well as organisations that are focused on environmental issues, safety and/or sustainability

Arts, Culture and Media – Organisations such as libraries, galleries, theatres, drama groups, cultural centres, film and photography groups, heritage groups, community radio, etc.

Children & Youth – Organisations working to provide for the welfare, safety, and wellbeing of children and young people

Health & Disability – Organisations working with and for people who are ill or disabled, either mentally or physically (or both) to improve quality of life

Geographical Areas: