PHOTOS: COVID-19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA, and then Youghal GAA Clubs

1 May 2021
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Seven new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres will open across the country in the coming days. Two of the centres, which are aimed at people who do not have Covid-19
symptoms but still want to be tested, will open in Co Cork. A facility at Midleton GAA Club opened on Friday and will be in use until Sunday. Elsewhere in East Cork, a facility at Youghal GAA Club will run from Monday until Wednesday, 11am to 7pm.
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. Yvonne Cashman, Dep. Covid Lead, Cork and Kerry Community Health Care at the pop up centre. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. Michael Moloney (left) and John Grimes, both member of the National Ambulance Service, Team West, based out of Galway, ready to carry out Covid-19 tests. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. John Grimes, of the National Ambulance Service, Team West, based out of Galway, carrying out a Covid 19 test on Marcella O’Connell from Midleton. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. Kate Gillman of the Defence Forces, carrying out a Covid 19 test on Declan Meany from Midleton. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. Liz Healy, Covid Clinical Lead, HSE with Pat O’Brien, Midleton GAA Club (left) and Michael Sheehan, Maintenance Officer with the HSE. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pop-up Covid 19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA Club, Co. Cork run by the National Ambulance Service. Administration staff, from left: Ben Donnelly, Rosie Murphy and Michelle Gilbert. Pic: Brian Lougheed
