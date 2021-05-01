PHOTOS: COVID-19 Test Centre at Midleton GAA, and then Youghal GAA Clubs

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Seven new walk-in Covid-19 testing centres will open across the country in the coming days. Two of the centres, which are aimed at people who do not have Covid-19 symptoms but still want to be tested, will open in Co Cork. A facility at Midleton GAA Club opened on Friday and will be in use until Sunday. Elsewhere in East Cork, a facility at Youghal GAA Club will run from Monday until Wednesday, 11am to 7pm.