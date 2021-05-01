Youghal RNLI called to help one person in a 17ft boat with engine trouble

1 May 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

For the third time this week the volunteer crew of Youghal RNLI responded to their pagers today (Saturday 1 May) at 3.08pm to a report of a 17ft angling boat with engine trouble, half a mile south of the Eastern Cardinal in Youghal bay.

The lifeboat crew under the Helm of Liam Keogh launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat in calm, sunny conditions and arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes.

They established a stern tow with the casualty vessel and towed it safely to the pontoon in Youghal quay.

The lifeboat returned to the boat house where with the help of the shore crew, the lifeboat was washed down and refuelled.