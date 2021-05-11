Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 11 May 2021 By Mary Bermingham mary@TheCork.ie More than 100 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered at the Cork Simon Emergency Shelter on Anderson Quay yesterday. Pharmacist Nigel Moloney from CarePlus Pharmacy in Carrigaline helping out with the vaccines at the Emergency Shelter.Pic: Brian Lougheed Pharmacist Nigel Moloney from CarePlus Pharmacy in Carrigaline helping out with the vaccines at the Emergency Shelter.Pic: Brian Lougheed Julie Ann Lane, co-ordinator for the Homeless Services, HSE with Jason O’Riordan, Head of Homeless Emergency Support Service.Pic: Brian Lougheed Dr. Anna-Marie Naughton, General Practicioner with the Adult Homeless Integrated Team, HSE who was administering the vaccine at the shelter.Pic: Brian Lougheed Nursing, administration and staff of the shelter take a quick break to pose for the camera.Pic: Brian Lougheed Julie Ann Lane, co-ordinator for the Homeless Services, HSE with Max Jeunet, team leader at the Emergency Shelter on Anderson Quay.Pic: Brian Lougheed COVID19 vaccinations for people who are currently homeless added by TheCork.ie on 11th May, 2021View all posts by TheCork.ie →
