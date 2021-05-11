COVID19 vaccinations for people who are currently homeless

11 May 2021
By Mary Bermingham
More than 100 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered at the Cork Simon Emergency Shelter on Anderson Quay yesterday.

Pharmacist Nigel Moloney from CarePlus Pharmacy in Carrigaline helping out with the vaccines at the Emergency Shelter.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Julie Ann Lane, co-ordinator for the Homeless Services, HSE with Jason O’Riordan, Head of Homeless Emergency Support Service.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Dr. Anna-Marie Naughton, General Practicioner with the Adult Homeless Integrated Team, HSE who was administering the vaccine at the shelter.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Nursing, administration and staff of the shelter take a quick break to pose for the camera.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Julie Ann Lane, co-ordinator for the Homeless Services, HSE with Max Jeunet, team leader at the Emergency Shelter on Anderson Quay.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

