LIFE AFTER COVID: Glucksman Art Gallery re-opens today

11 May 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Glucksman is thrilled to welcome back visitors to the gallery from today for safe-distance viewing of a new exhibition entitled HOME: Being and belonging in contemporary Ireland.

Featuring 16 artists from across the island of Ireland, the exhibition considers critical issues such as housing and the climate crisis, immigration, multiculturalism and the changing perception of Ireland on the global stage.

Glucksman Director, Fiona Kearney said, “I am so glad to be able to open our beautiful spaces to the public and connect audiences with inspiring artworks once again. The COVID-19 pandemic confined most of us to our places of residence for an unprecedented period, and now as we return to the public realm and a shared sense of place, the sixteen artists selected for this exhibition provide a timely reflection on questions of being and belonging in contemporary Ireland.”

The artists presented in HOME were selected by curators Chris Clarke and Fiona Kearney from 267 proposals. From Sara Baume’s delicate installation of 100 small house-like objects made modelling plaster to Kerry Guinan’s photographs that document the extremities of the housing market capturing the lowest (€900 per acre) and highest (€5,000,000 per acre) priced plots of land for sale in Ireland in December 2018, the artworks on display represent a huge diversity in cultural thinking about ideas of home. The plurality of perspectives in this exhibition suggests multiple modes of being as well as the joy and challenge of belonging in contemporary Irish society.

EXHIBITION ARTISTS: Sara Baume, Tinka Bechert, Martin Boyle, Brian Duggan, James L. Hayes, Kerry Guinan, Eileen Hutton, Julie Merriman, Doireann Ní Ghrioghair, Sinéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Treasa O’Brien, Julia Pallone, Amanda Rice, Ciara Roche, Kathy Tynan, Mieke Vanmechelen

The Exhibition runs 11 May – 31 October 2021