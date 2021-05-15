40 new jobs at The Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork

15 May 2021

By Tom Collins

iNua Collection announces 350 new jobs, including 40 at The Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork

The Irish hotel group The iNua Collection is creating 350 new jobs in preparation for reopening their nine hotels from 2nd June, with jobs being created in the reception, accommodation, kitchen, bar, restaurant, leisure centre & spa departments.

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island, Cork is part of The iNua Collection and is recruiting 40 new positions in preparation for reopening for residents from 2nd June. The hotel is launching a new Brasserie menu for the summer season and will also be welcoming non-residents to dine on the hotel lawns from 7th June.

The General Manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork, Stephen Hanley is pleased with how bookings are looking for the summer months. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all our local friends and customers back to the hotel for dining,” he said, “and to use the leisure centre & spa, plus we are excited to introduce our new summer season Brasserie menu to our guests. It’s shaping up to be a great summer at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork.”

The Chief Executive of The iNua Collection, Sean O’Driscoll, said that bookings across the group’s nine hotels are looking strong for summer. “The entire team is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure period,” he said. “The iNua Collection is happy to be back creating jobs again and we look forward to 350 new employees joining our existing 750 staff. Hospitality as an industry is great for developing the confidence and social skills of younger people when they start work, full of opportunities to move up the ladder quickly for those who are ambitious.”

“At The iNua Collection, we operate a Learning & Development Academy and support our employees to achieve educational qualifications while working,” continued CEO of The iNua Collection, Sean O’Driscoll. “Opportunities include our Trainee Manager Development Programme and our Chef Training Academy led by Group Executive Chef & Michelin-star chef, Stefan Matz.

The Hotels within The iNua Collection are the Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone & Sligo, Muckross Park Hotel Killarney, The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, The Tullamore Court Hotel, The Hillgrove Hotel Monaghan & The Fairways Hotel Dundalk.