Pride of Place Awards 2021: Ballinadee, Carrigaline, Kilworth, Lehanmore #CountyCork

4 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council nominates Ballinadee, Carrigaline, Kilworth, and Lehanmore (near the Dursey Cable Car, not to be confused for Lehenaghmore in Togher) for Pride of Place Awards 2021 (in association with Co-Operation Ireland).

This is the 19th year of the Pride of Place competition which has enjoyed tremendous success and continues to grow in prestige and popularity year after year. The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the great work being done by communities all over the island of Ireland.

The entrants are Ballinadee Community Hall Development Association in Category 1 (Population 0 -300), Kilworth Community Council in Category 3 (Population 1,000 – 2,000), Carrigaline Tidy Towns in Category 5 (Population 5,000+) and Lehanmore Community Council Category 11 – Islands & Coastal Communities.

Ballinadee Community Hall Development Association was formed in 2016 to reopen the derelict village hall originally built in 1954. The group raised over €65,000 in a short space of time and on September 1st, 2019 the newly renovated hall opened, becoming once again a hub for many community events and activities.

Kilworth Community Council (KCC) was founded in 1959 and is the entity through which all community-enhancing developments/projects, be it cultural, educational, social and sporting have been delivered for the area.

In existence for over 40 years, Carrigaline Tidy Towns has been unwavering in its dedication to improving and enhancing the beauty of Carrigaline. The committee’s vision has allowed for the initiation and execution of many projects, including engaging with local schools to promote the importance of recycling and training for young people in flower/shrub preparation.

Situated on the beautiful Beara Peninsula, Lehanmore Community Council was founded to counteract the depopulation of the area and has worked to renovate the local community centre to re-establish the centre as a focal point for the community in the area.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said:

“The IPB Pride of Place Awards is an opportunity to recognise the tireless work of the individuals and groups who give selflessly for the benefit of their communities. Cork County Council is pleased to nominate Ballinadee, Kilworth, Carrigaline and Lehanmore to represent the county at this year’s awards. I congratulate each of the entrants and thank them for their hard work and dedication. By working alongside groups such as these, the Council will continue to deliver local projects that make a tangible difference for the citizens of Cork County.”

The IPB Pride of Place Awards 2021 are scheduled to take place on 20th November. Cork County Council is proud to support our local communities and wishes everyone the very best of luck.