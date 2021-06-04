Munster Technological University have created a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport

4 June 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Munster Technological University (MTU) has announced an exciting new opportunity for students with an interest in Sports Coaching, Athletic Performance, and Physical Education Studies. The BSc (Hons) in Coaching Science & Sports Pedagogy, which commences in September 2021, is a 4-year programme designed to introduce students to the applications of coaching science and physical education pedagogy, in addition to the scientific aspects of sports performance and health. The programme focuses on practical skills, key theories, and applied research in these core domains to provide graduates with the relevant knowledge, skills, and competencies, to work as professionals in a wide range of sports coaching, athletic development, and health & wellbeing settings. The option of a full semester sports internship programme in the ‘coaching science and sports performance’ industry in Ireland and/or abroad, is an integral component of this programme.

The programme also serves to prepare graduates for postgraduate opportunities in the much sought after domain of physical education (PE) teacher education. To achieve this, a dedicated suite of PE-specific modules, that meet the pre-requisites for application to the Level 9 Professional Masters in Education (PME) in Physical Education in Ireland, and a range of Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) programmes in Physical Education in the UK and further abroad, are embedded across the 4 years of study. The option of a comprehensive placement opportunity in a support role in a post-primary school PE Department is also a key strength of this programme, as it introduces and exposes prospective graduates to the day-to-day operation of a post-primary school setting across a 12-week period, while integrating them into that school’s physical education curriculum and culture.

In addition to the postgraduate pathways into PE teaching, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to further their studies at postgraduate level in the areas of Physiotherapy, Strength & Conditioning, Health Promotion, and a variety of Sports-related Masters programmes in Ireland and abroad. The Dept. of Sport, Leisure & Childhood Studies at MTU Cork also coordinates a highly successful Research Group in the broad area of sport, exercise and health, entitled HEx-Spo, which offers Masters and PhD programmes in the areas of coaching science, sports performance, physical activity and exercise, health promotion, and skill acquisition.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Dr Cian O’Neill, Head of Department of Sport, Leisure & Childhood Studies (SLCS) at MTU said,

“this is an exciting new development for students wishing to pursue a career in the constantly evolving world of coaching science and sports performance, and complements our existing Level 7 ‘Recreation & Leisure’ and Level 8 ‘Sport & Exercise Management’ programmes in the department. Critically, this programme also provides an alternative pathway into postgraduate study in the highly coveted physical education domain (i.e. Level 9 PME in Physical Education), where current national CAO Points average at 518 due to the incredible demand for such programmes. Ultimately, it is both the breadth, and depth, of practical studies (i.e. experiential learning) and related theory that sets this programme apart from any other in the country.”

Through the CAO, using Code CR435, students can now apply for the BSc (Hons) in Coaching Science & Sports Pedagogy, which commences in September 2021, with 40 places available.