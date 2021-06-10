Carrigaline Notes: Some News from County Cork’s largest town

10 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

GAA

Carrigaline Senior Footballers played their first match in Mourneabbey against Clyda Rovers in the Cork Credit Unions football league 3A on Monday last, June 7th. Clyda won by 12 points to 11 points. The Junior A league against Courcey Rovers was played at home on Monday evening at 7.00pm. The Junior B Football Championships Semi final 2020 against Valley Rovers takes place in Ballygarvan on Friday June 11th at 7.30pm. Rebel Óg have many fixtures at the moment.

Coaching of the underage boys and girls takes place on all the pitches in the complex. Training of juveniles and adults is now possible under the regulations. The Club Pavilion opened on Bank Holiday Monday at 5pm for outdoor refreshments and will be open Friday and Saturday evenings from 6.00pm and Sundays from 2.00pm going forward.

Club members Seán O’Brien, Kevin O’Driscoll, Dave Drinan and John Keane did a wonderful job cleaning the footpath on the Crosshaven Road last Monday.

Cruinniú na nÓg

Circus Factory are coming to town creating a fun event that will be held in-person by Carrigaline Community Centre just off Church Road on June 12th as part of Cruinniú na nÓg. Learn hula hoop tricks you’ve never imagined and perfect your juggling skills, too.

From May 12th, you can view their digital videos on making your own juggling balls at home and then start practicing along with their tutorials to get ready for Cruinniú na nÓg.

All Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.You can find out about all the super fun events lined up as part of Criunniú na nÓg on their website. Places are limited and booking is essential.

Culture Night

Carrigaline is designated as one of the locations where Culture Night September 17th will feature across the community. No effort will be spared to get all strata of culture involved. The Community Festival takes place that weekend to coincide with Culture Night.

Comhaltas

On Sunday May 30th Comhaltas na Dúglaise held their annual confined Feis Cheoil for National School children on Zoom. From Senior Infants to 3rd Class took part in the first half and from 4th to 6th in the second half. It was a great success with all putting on their best performance and each got a medal and certificate delivered to them.