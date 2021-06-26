Potentially only 69 extra places for all of Cork school transport routes

26 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork East TD Seán Sherlock has said that the review actions announced by the Government last week on school transport to place an additional 1,800 post primary school children on school buses is welcome, but is only a drop in the ocean on what is needed. From a pro-rate approach, Cork would stand to gain only 69 extra school places/

“The decision of the preliminary report of the Steering group to maintain the school transport system as is, is deeply flawed,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“An additional 1,800 places across the State could see the county of Cork gain a mere additional 69 places across routes. Families need results on this. The annual scramble for concessionary tickets is unedifying and not fair to families. The fact is, the system is not currently fit for purpose and the Government parties of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party know that.”

“That we have waited since October 2019 for the results of this review and the response is everything is fine, work away, is not good enough. These moves won’t deliver for families, we need more capacity added.”

Responding to queries from Deputy Sherlock, Minister for Education Norma Foley said: