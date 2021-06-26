David Stanton welcomes extension of Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme

26 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, has welcomed the decision to further extend the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme (AIS) until the end of the year.

Speaking after confirmation of the extension from the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, David Stanton said: “I am very happy to see that the Department has granted a further extension to the very successful Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme up until 31 December. I am certain that the decision to extend will be very welcome news to those employers availing of the scheme in Cork East.

“The Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme provides significant financial support to SOLAS approved employers to register apprentices to a national apprenticeship. These employers are eligible for a payment of €3,000 for each new apprentice registered with €2,000 paid following registration and the remainder paid after one year of the apprenticeship.

“Such funding is a major incentive for the creation of new apprenticeship positions across a variety of industries and sectors, further boosting local employment opportunities for young people, which is particularly important as employment begins to reopen after restrictions. Roughly €5.7 million in funding has previously been allocated to over €1,500 employers under the scheme which in turn has created almost 3,000 new apprentice positions and the latest extension of the scheme will see further employers and apprentices benefit in Cork East.

“The Department’s Action Plan for Apprenticeship 2021-2025 proposes that from early 2022 all employers offering apprenticeships will receive financial assistance either through the direct payment of off-the-job training allowances for craft apprentices or through an annual individual base grant for all other apprenticeships.

“This scheme represents a major support for local businesses looking to hire apprentices and I would encourage all eligible employers in Cork East to strongly consider the scheme. Further information on applying for the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme and the associated terms and conditions are available on the SOLAS Generation Apprenticeship website (https://apprenticeship-solas-staging.firebaseapp.com/news-events/news/apprenticeship-incentivisation-scheme-for-employers)”, concluded David Stanton.