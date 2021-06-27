CORK CITY CENTRE: Heritage Orienteering Project

27 June 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council is delighted to announce the launch of Phase 2 of their Heritage Orienteering Project. Cork City Council have commissioned Abarta Heritage and artist Sheelagh Broderick to create a new orienteering route in South Parish. Combining community, creativity and exploration, a public art competition is being launched to find illustrations that will feature on the permanent orienteering checkpoints. The competition launch will be combined with a ceramic tile making workshop and drawing competition on Friday 25th June from 17.30 – 20.00 at Backwater Artist Studios at Wandsford Quay. The Heritage Orienteering project is all about getting out, looking up and finding out more about the fantastic heritage that surrounds us all.

The Shandon Heritage Orienteering Project was installed in 2020 and a permanent orienteering route was created through the streets, alleys and parks to spotlight the buildings of this Architectural Conservation Area. As part of the project, a community-based art competition encouraged people to explore the area and submit drawings that captured Shandon’s unique architectural features. 5 winning drawings were selected as permanent markers to identify each orienteer checkpoint. The drawings were printed on handmade tiles made in Shandon Arts Studio by ceramicist Karina Killeen. The tiles and route have received great feedback since their installation in December.

The second phase of the project will focus on the Architectural Conservation Areas of South Parish and the Marsh area, and this time 8 winning drawings will be selected to become permanent markers, installed at locations along the route.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to explore the South Parish and the Marsh area, capture interesting architectural features and enter them into the competition. At the launch of the competition on the 25 June, people can explore the area and take part in a tile making workshop in the courtyard of Backwater Artist Studios with ceramicist Bernadette Tuite (who will be making the tile markers for the route) at Backwater Artist Studios on Wandsford Quay. Online entries (https://www.corkcity.ie/orienteering) will also be accepted from the 25 June to 6 August 2021.

Cork City Council Conservation Officer, Ciara O’Flynn, said “We are delighted to launch Phase 2 of the Cork City Heritage Orienteering Project celebrating the value of the Architectural Conservation Areas of South Parish and the Marsh. Following the success of the Shandon route, we want to continue to raise awareness of our Architectural Conservation Areas and provide a fun way to explore the heritage of the city.”

The project is being delivered by Abarta Heritage and artist Sheelagh Broderick who worked on Phase 1 of the project. Róisín Burke (Abarta) and Sheelagh describe the project as a collaborative effort to blend creativity with community engagement, supported by solid research which will create an authentic and innovative experience for participants.

Funded through the Cork City Heritage Plan, the project is also supported by Cork City Council, the Heritage Council and Creative Ireland.

See https://www.corkcity.ie/orienteering for competition information and entry details and regular project updates will be featured on Cork City Council’s social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).