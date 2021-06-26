VIDEO: Corkman writes ‘The Official Boris Johnson Jokebook’

26 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘The Official Boris Johnson Joke Book’ (which is not actually endorsed by Boris Johnson!) has been compiled by Des MacHale, a Cork author with more than 30 joke books to his credit. You can buy the book on amazon.co.uk . He started with joke books in 1976 with a pageturner which politely poked fun at ‘The Kerryman’

You can find out more information about this interesting guy from his very entertaining Wikipedia page and from his sensational book of funny quotations Wittypedia (2017). Des immodestly claims to know more jokes than anyone on the planet, living or dead and has been studying and collecting material for over sixty years.

If Des’s face looks familiar it is probably because he is the father of Dominic MacHale – actor and comedian – of CCCahoots.