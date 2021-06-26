Making Cobh ‘fit for a King’ or Queen once again with #UrbanRenewal funding

26 June 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cobh was known from 1849 until 1920 as ‘Queenstown’, and the name is still familiar because that was the name of the Town when the Titanic departed. At that time is was a thriving port. Now, the town is due to get an injection of cash to improve the streetscape to make it ‘fit for a King’ or Queen again.

An exciting new urban design to enhance the public realm of Cobh’s town centre has been drawn up by Cork County Council, with a people-centred approach that promises to make Cobh a more attractive town in which to live, work and visit.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added,

“With the Cobh Public Realm Plan, Cork County Council aims to revitalise the historic town core through high quality placemaking, improved pedestrian connectivity, offering the local community and visitors a place to gather, socialise and host events in the town. Hand in hand with Project ACT this public realm enhancement plan will help revitalise Cobh and will be a massive boost to economic regeneration in the area and will benefit the cultural and socio-economic development of Cobh.”

The plan comprises a wide range of public realm enhancements including:

Tree-lined traffic tables facilitating safe crossing for pedestrians

Greening of car parking and more accessible footpaths in the heart of Cobh

Redesign of the town plaza with outdoor dining

Lighting masterplan to enhance the townscape, save energy, respect natural habitat and promote a safe and thriving night economy

Soft landscaping, rain gardens, urban trees and an innovative street furniture strategy

Reconfiguration of the town park, its connection with the Irish Navy and reconnection with the heritage promenade

A new Top of the Hill streetscape which will attract footfall and maximise safe walking routes to schools and drop off areas

A new sense of neighbourhood throughout the higher town core for residents including new accessible terraces to frame the view of Cobh’s most iconic buildings

Brian O’Flynn, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, noted that

“Cobh is a key tourism destination within Ireland’s Ancient East and Fáilte Ireland has supported Cork County Council in their application under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund to further enhance the visitor experience of the town. The improvements to the public realm proposed in this plan will not only help to attract more visitors to Cobh, but also will encourage them to stay for longer and explore all that the area has to offer.”

