SOCCER: Soccer Youth Leadership Coaching Programme

2 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A group of young people have taken the first step in their Soccer coaching journey thanks to a Youth Leadership Coaching Programme designed by Cork City Council, Cork ETB, Cork Sports Partnership and the FAI.

This programme took a holistic approach and blended a number of courses which are required to work in the sports industry. Young people between the ages of 16 and 21 completed courses in Sports First Aid, Safeguarding and a Personal Development Programme over a six-week period through a mixture of online and practical sessions.

What makes this programme really unique is the fact that participants will be offered a coaching placement on Cork City Councils ‘Sports on the Green Series’ this summer.

Developed in response to Covid-19 restrictions, the ‘Sports on the Green Series’ is aimed at children and takes place on the green areas of housing estates across Cork City where the recently trained coaches will help younger boys and girls develop their football skills, while having fun. These young coaches will shadow experienced and professional FAI Coaches while they deliver sessions to over 500 children in 40 housing estate greens this summer.

Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Lord Mayor of Cork, highlighted the value these young coaches will add to local communities around the city, “Through coaching on our Sports on the Green Series these young people will be encouraging children to be active, while taking part in fun soccer sessions on their doorstep. We aim to make Cork a responsive and inclusive city but also a fun, active and healthy one and this type of programme meets all of these criteria.”

James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership added, “We are delighted to have supported this group of young people over the past 6 weeks in what is a collaborative and comprehensive coaching programme. Participants actively engaged every step of the way.”

Gerry McAnaney, President of the FAI, said, “The talent displayed by the young coaches on this course is a testament to their hard work and commitment to improving their skills. There was a great appetite for such a comprehensive coaching programme in the city. While providing a cohort of young coaches the starting point in their coaching career, the doors are also being opened to increased participation.” across the city.