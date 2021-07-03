TODAY: “2020 Annual Progress Report for the Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme” launched in Cork

“I am delighted to be able to return to Cork alongside the Taoiseach and I thank him for accepting my invitation to launch this report and help highlight the vitally important work of SICAP. I am very proud of SICAP – its importance as the State’s key tool for addressing social inclusion, particularly at a time of national crisis, cannot be overstated. This is confirmed by the annual report which highlights the importance and flexibility of the programme during the pandemic as well as the capacity and expertise of staff in Local Development Companies who responded so effectively to ensure the needs of the communities they serve continued to be met at the height of the public health crisis. SICAP will be facing new challenges as we progress the social recovery from COVID and I am committed to supporting the programme to do just that”.