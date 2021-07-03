REVIEW: Graham Norton’s Irish Gin

3 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Graham Norton’s Own Irish Gin is small batch distilled in West Cork (although the label would have you believe its made in Cork City due to a missing Skibbereen townname on the label). The production relates to the weather, because only when the timing is right and the flowers are blooming do the producers forage local rosehip, fuchsia petals and gooseberries to round out the blend of 12 botanicals that gives Graham’s Gin its London Dry style and a flavour as distinctive as the man himself.

Great gin is a starting point. Add the right mixers, a favourite glass and a friend or two and you have a recipe for something very special indeed.

The gin has a mixed citrus zest embraced by the sweetness of fuchsia petals. There is a heady combination of kaffir lime and juniper leap from the glass. The citrus notes are amplified to achieve the perfect G&T balance with a beautifully crisp finish.

The gin is crafted in collaboration with Invivo – home of Graham Norton’s Own Wine since 2014.

Tasting Note: A heady combination of kaffir lime and juniper leap from the glass. With a lemon twist and tonic, the citrus notes are amplified to achieve the perfect G&T balance with a beautifully crisp finish.

Servicing Suggestion: The gin pairs well with Fever-Tree Indian Tonic water (Schweppes isn’t as cool as it used to be with the ‘in crowd’!), a twist of lemon or lime

Alcohol content: 40%

Botanicals: JUNIPER BERRY, CORIANDER, ANGELICA, LEMON PEEL, BITTER ORANGE PEEL, LIQUORICE ROOT

ORRIS ROOT, GOOSEBERRY, BASIL, ELDERFLOWER, ROSE HIPS, FUCHSIA FLOWERS

Where to buy: SuperValu at €39 is the cheapest price we could find