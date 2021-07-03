BUSINESS NEWS: 12 Cork businesses to receive funding from €5m national Online Retail Scheme

3 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

12 businesses in Cork will receive funding from the Online Retail Scheme which will help local retailers’ online sales at home and abroad.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English announced the successful applicants approved for funding through the third call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland. Nationally, 133 retailers have been approved €5 million in funding as part of the scheme, which is targeted at retailers who already have an online presence to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

Commenting; Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said,

“…Covid has had a devastating impact on retailers in Cork who had to close as restrictions were implemented, but this funding will continue to support businesses in establishing a strong online presence so that they’re now better equipped to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.

“It’s also brilliant to see such strong demand for this scheme, given its previous success. The third round of the scheme received 292 applications from right across the country. 68% of the successful applicants are located outside Dublin with 90 retailers from these regions approved for funding.

“Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €14,080 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €37,500 and covers up to 80% of project costs.

“This financial support will assist Cork businesses to transition and evolve as they trade through the impact of the pandemic. I look forward to seeing more and more businesses reopen as we emerge from the pandemic, but it’s also brilliant that we can now support an ever-increasing range of Cork businesses online.”

List of 12 approved companies in Cork under Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme: