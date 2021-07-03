House next to Sophie Tuscan du Plantier’s has been listed for sale

3 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Toormore, West of Schull town, is a scenic area. It is a townland on the road from Schull to points West such as Goleen/Crookhaven/Barleycove. Unfortunately, the name ‘Toormore’ is now infamous because it was there that in 1996 that the violent murder took place of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

While that was some 25 years ago, there has been a sudden international resurgence of interest in the crime now, in Summer 2021, because of the release of two documentaries on competing media platforms; namely Jim Sheridan’s “Murder At The Cottage: the search for justice for Sophie” on NowTV.com, and Netflix’s “Sophie: A Murder in West Cork”.

Now, a house in Toormore that shares a laneway with the Tuscan du Plantier house has been listed for sale. The 2-bedroom farmhouse style dwelling has gone on the market with an asking price of €250,000. The daft.ie listing describes it as a

“Traditional 2 bed farmhouse with outbuildings on c. 5 acre elevated mature plot. Offering enormous further potential the property requires some renovation and modernisation. Enjoying spectacular panoramic views to the Fastnet Rock the property is c. 1 mile north of Toormore on the scenic Mizen Head peninsula.”

It has a BER (Building Energy Rating) of G.

Previously the location of the Tuscan du Plantier property was extremely difficult to find. Indeed, this is mentioned throughout the new documentaries, and lead Gardai in 1996 to believe the killer must have been local. However, now, in 2021 internet mapping is quite advanced and Google Maps easily shows the location of anywhere on the globe. There are now some fears in the area that dark tourism could lead to increased traffic on the narrow roads. Many people choose to live in remote areas for peace and quiet and fresh air, so extra traffic would be unwelcome. Anyone who happens to be near the area should note there is nothing to actually see there. They might prefer instead to visit more tourist-friendly areas such as Ballyrisode Beach which has a carpark or Crookhaven which has a pub and views or Barleycove Beach.

West Cork is a beautiful part of Ireland with lots of open air scenery to enjoy. Despite the 1996 murder it is a safe part of Ireland, and enjoys being part of the Wild Atlantic Way driving route.