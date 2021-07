6 July 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Positive news for Clonakilty Supermarket

All meat sold from Scally’s SuperValu butcher counter in their Clonakilty store is sourced from Bord Bia Quality Assured processors, who in turn source from farms that are Bord Bia Quality Assured. This ensures that all meat is fully traceable through every stage of the supply chain, reassuring the customer of the quality of the produce.