New outdoor food trading at Harty’s Quay, Tramore Valley Park, and Clogheenmilcon Walkway in Blarney

10 July 2021

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has issued several Special Event Casual Trading Licences for the period June to September 2021 as a result of increased demand for food trucks and casual trading within the city.

Cork City Council welcomes new traders, including:

Toasted – Tramore Valley Park

Glanmire Ices – the Marina

Cortado – the Marina

Mahers Coffee – Harty’s Quay

Cúpla Café – Clogheenmilcon Walkway, Blarney

Toast – Ballinlough Park

The Harley Street Market has also returned this year with delicious food offerings from The Metropole Hotel, the Glass Curtain and Cork Sultan Delight. The market will run each week from Wednesday – Sunday until the end of September.

The new food offerings at these key locations underpins Cork City Council’s efforts to continue to expand outdoor dining experiences as the city re-opens, and Cork City Council encourages members of the public to support these new traders as they commence their new venture.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher said: “Casual traders play a vital role in Cork City’s economy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic – allowing people to enjoy food in a safe, socially distanced outdoor setting. I welcome the new traders and wish them success over the coming months”.

Cork City Council asks that any individual or business thinking of setting up a mobile food or drinks concession be aware of the rules and regulations before doing so and seek advice from the relevant authorities. Any queries relating to Casual Trading in the city centre should be directed to property@corkcity.ie.