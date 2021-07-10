Man and woman arrested in relation to €160,000 Cannabis at Whites Cross

10 July 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit assisted by the Drugs unit from Anglesea Street and Gurranabraher have seized cannabis valued at €160,000 during an operation on Friday 9th July, 2021.

During the course of a search of a vehicle under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84, cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 was seized. A man and a woman, both in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man currently remains detained. The woman has since been released.

A follow up search was conducted under warrant at Whitescross in Cork yesterday evening. A further seizure of approximately €120,000 in cannabis was recovered at the location.